 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hearts of Iron IV update for 10 March 2022

Patch 1.11.9 "Barbarossa"

Share · View all patches · Build 8313937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch 1.11.9 "Barbarossa"

UI:

  • Fixed some DX11 and OpenGL UI elements being 1 pixel off by making them incorrectly positioned the same way DX9 does

Modding:

  • The game will no longer show an empty "Modify Government" alert when using hidden ideas

Stability & Performance:

  • Fixed CTD due to AI not being notified when a leader is removed from a country

Bugfix:

  • Fixed adding or removing divisions to a general under a marshal not updating the marshal's abilities' effects
  • Fixed capping of the reliability value to 100% in the Tech Details view
  • Fixed a bug where character traits would sometimes duplicate on level up.
  • Fixed Radio II XP cost for the tank designer being higher than intended
  • Isoroku Yamamoto will no longer have an extra 'I' in his name
  • Fixed a rare issue where the Japanese coal liquification focus could fail to add a refinery
  • Fixes to French career profile translation
  • Fixed typo in the communist party of Yugoslavia

Changed files in this update

Hearts of Iron IV Content Depot 394361
  • Loading history…
Hearts of Iron IV Windows Depot 394362
  • Loading history…
Hearts of Iron IV Linux Depot 394363
  • Loading history…
Hearts of Iron IV OSX Depot 394364
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.