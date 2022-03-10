Patch 1.11.9 "Barbarossa"
UI:
- Fixed some DX11 and OpenGL UI elements being 1 pixel off by making them incorrectly positioned the same way DX9 does
Modding:
- The game will no longer show an empty "Modify Government" alert when using hidden ideas
Stability & Performance:
- Fixed CTD due to AI not being notified when a leader is removed from a country
Bugfix:
- Fixed adding or removing divisions to a general under a marshal not updating the marshal's abilities' effects
- Fixed capping of the reliability value to 100% in the Tech Details view
- Fixed a bug where character traits would sometimes duplicate on level up.
- Fixed Radio II XP cost for the tank designer being higher than intended
- Isoroku Yamamoto will no longer have an extra 'I' in his name
- Fixed a rare issue where the Japanese coal liquification focus could fail to add a refinery
- Fixes to French career profile translation
- Fixed typo in the communist party of Yugoslavia
