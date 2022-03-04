The Chaos has Unleashed - What Lies in the Multiverse is Avialable Now!

Hello all you Multiverse travelers!
We're ecstatic to announce that What Lies in the Multiverse is finally out!
You can check out our swanky launch trailer below. Just ignore the man screaming about the horrors of the multiverse. He's had a rough days and is just over-exaggerating.
The game will be discounted by 10% till the 11th of March.
Remember, if you liked the game please remember to leave us a review! It helps a ton. Thaaaanks! *
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1721170/What_Lies_in_the_Multiverse
See you on the other side!
- Team Studio Voyager, IguanaBee and Untold Tales
- If you hated it, please also leave a review but switch universes and write your review for the game there. In that universe, the game is called Facebook Meta.
