The 0.53.0c Hotfix is being pushed to servers starting from 03:35 AM (PT).
The hotfix will require both a client update and server distribution.
Please restart the client to receive the update.
*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.
Fixes
We're reverting the following fix we made during the 0.53 update due to it disabling interaction for objects made by characters (Leon's pools etc.)
- The peaking range for Adela's chess pieces has been adjusted to work as intended.
Leon
- Max HP 790 → 740
- Max HP per Level 92 → 87
Mark of the Phoenix
- Basic Attack Amplification per Level 2.0% → 1.6%
