Eternal Return update for 4 March 2022

0.53.0c Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 0.53.0c Hotfix is being pushed to servers starting from 03:35 AM (PT).

The hotfix will require both a client update and server distribution.

Please restart the client to receive the update.

*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.

Fixes

  • We're reverting the following fix we made during the 0.53 update due to it disabling interaction for objects made by characters (Leon's pools etc.)

    • The peaking range for Adela's chess pieces has been adjusted to work as intended.

  • Leon

    • Max HP 790 → 740
    • Max HP per Level 92 → 87

  • Mark of the Phoenix

    • Basic Attack Amplification per Level 2.0% → 1.6%

