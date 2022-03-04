Share · View all patches · Build 8313604 · Last edited 4 March 2022 – 11:39:11 UTC by Wendy

The 0.53.0c Hotfix is being pushed to servers starting from 03:35 AM (PT).

The hotfix will require both a client update and server distribution.

Please restart the client to receive the update.

*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.

Fixes