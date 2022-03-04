Meet Dash, the Sports Superfan! + More Cosmetics & Questions!

Hello Tricksters!

A major update is available for Trivia Tricks now! Inside you'll find more cosmetics, an overhaul of the anime category and a whole new boss!

Introducing Trivia Tricks' latest boss, Dash! An expert Trickster on all things fitness! Dash locks in the Sports and Geography categories, but you can give yourself a fighting chance by adding two additional categories to the pool, so pick your favorites! Outsmarting Dash will earn you his Soda Hat, drinks included. Good luck!

Additionally, this update adds over 65 new questions to the Sports category about game rules and terminology, with the intent of making the category more suitable for a global audience. Give it a try and let us know what you think!

Of course, new boss means new wearables! You’ll find a sports jersey, several face paint designs and even a foam finger in the Character Creator! We can't wait to see the characters you'll create!

Our final headlining addition this update is the continuation of our efforts to remove overly niche, complicated and poorly worded questions from our database, with both the 'Food & Drink' and 'Anime' categories now being fully reviewed! Extra attention has been given to ‘Anime’, with over 110 additional questions to give the category more focus on popular shows such as ‘Attack on Titan’, ‘One Punch Man’, ‘Hunter X Hunter’ and dozens more!

Behind the scenes, Workshop support continues to be the primary focus of development with the user interface for uploading and updating Workshop categories being complete in our dev builds. We've already began work so those categories can be selected in a lobby and we are building the infrastructure so questions will be properly selected and displayed in-game. Thanks for your patience, and stay tuned for more exciting updates!

Like what we're doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think, or join our ever-growing Discord.

Got all that? Great! The full patch notes are as follows!

A new boss who specializes in Sports has been added, meet Dash!

Dash has locked in his two favorite subjects, Sports and Geography, but you can add two categories of your own!

Beat Dash to unlock the new achievement and his Soda Hat!

The rest of Dash's drip has also been added to the Character Creator! Relaxed Eyes Chill Mouth Jersey Shirt (in a variety of team colors!) Foam Finger (also in a variety of team colors!) And Face Paint (with a variety of designs!)

The Sports category has also received a boost in questions, with over 65 new questions about sporting rules and terms added!

To improve the diversity of bosses, King no longer has the History and Geography categories locked in.

The 'Anime' and 'Food & Drink' categories have been quality reviewed!

The Anime category has received the biggest overhaul yet – with over 110 new questions having been added based on more popular previously-underrepresented series, such as 'Naruto', 'One Piece' and 'Dragon Ball', as well as popular shorter series like ‘Death Note’!

Anime questions about niche shows, or about specific yearly awards, have been removed.

Anime questions that involve multiple characters from different series now have their respective series placed next to the answer.

The Food & Drink category has had changes aimed at improving the readability of questions, as well as shifting the category's focus to global brands.

Food & Drink questions involving dates have had the date range extended to make them easier.

Alongside this, due to Dash's inclusion and received feedback about the American focus in the Sports category, over 65 new questions about sporting rules and terms have been added, which will be more globally accessible!

Some now-outdated questions have been updated due to developments in the modern day.

Fixed some typos and cleaned up the wording on a variety of questions. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report these to us directly!

Added even more questions across all categories, many suggested by the Discord community! Thank you to everyone who has suggested questions so far!

Workshop support has continued to be the primary development focus.

This update adds extended validation to ensure uploaded Question Packs will meet Trivia Tricks' requirements. These changes can be seen in the Preview Menu, where incorrectly formatted csv files will result in a more detailed error message.

Many incorrect validation checks have also been fixed in this update, such as checking for empty unique IDs, checking the question count, and others!

We have also added compression to Question Packs when they are uploaded to Steam.

While not accessible to players in this update, the Create and Update menus have been worked on and are considered dev-complete as of this build. Going forward, Workshop development will be focused on downloading and playing with Question Packs.