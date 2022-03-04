 Skip to content

Deadness update for 4 March 2022

Deadness Patch 1.0 - Oculus update

Since lot of gamers wanted to play Deadness on Oculus Quest 2, we have listened to them and prepared an update without the usage of external base stations.

Also, we made the zombie in Part 1 easier to pass, since it has been a problem for some players. Now it is much simpler to outrun him, and players can enjoy the other Parts of the game.

We have fixed the issue with some Cosmos controllers and now you can fully enjoy the game experience with this headset.

Current update includes:

  • Added Oculus Controllers binding
  • Fixed Vive Cosmos binding
  • Added support for Oculus Rift, Oculus Touch, Oculus Rift S, Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2
  • Updated in-game script in Part I: The crawling zombie is now easier to pass

