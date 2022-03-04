 Skip to content

Ring of Titans update for 4 March 2022

v0.34 (Mar 3, 2022)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.34 ( Mar 3rd, 2022 )

General Changes

  • Made it possible to keybind actions to scroll up or scroll down.
  • Added keybinds for zoom in and out, defaulting to scroll up and scroll down.
  • Added a timeout of 8 seconds while waiting for arena players to connect. If not all players connect in 8 seconds the match gets canceled.
  • Leaderboards now only show the top 50 players, instead of showing ~500.
  • Talents that teach a new spell now show the spell cast time and duration on the tooltip.
  • The first press of the escape key will now detarget your target if you have one. Otherwise it will behave as it used to.
  • The dark tint on the UI indicating a spell is on cooldown now rotates clockwise.
  • Made some hotkey text shorter (e.g. Mouse0 -> M0, a-S -> AS).
  • Changed "Training" to now be called "Lobby".
  • Made the cooldown text larger on action items.
  • Made the cooldown text change color as the cooldown gets lower (yellow <6s, red <3s).
  • Increased the speed at which matches are attempted to be found, so there should be less time waiting in queue.

    Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the UI issue where tooltips would randomly disappear while in training.
  • Fixed an issue where you could use Bandage or Meditate while in Earth Shield (Terhun ability).
  • Dragging the camera while in the middle of casting an aimed spell (e.g. Volley) will no longer cast the spell on top of yourself.

    Balance

    General Talents
  • Increased the healing of Meditation up from starting at 3 to starting at 5 and still doubling every 4 seconds.

    Terhun
  • Increased the cooldown of Magic Arrow from 6 seconds to 8 seconds.
  • Reduced the duration of Poison Shot to 9 seconds from 12 sedonds.
  • Reduced the cooldown of Poison shot from 15 seconds to 12 seconds.
  • Reduced the damage of Poison Shot to 7 per tick (down from 8).
  • Reduced the damage increase of Poison Expertise to Poison Shot to 10 (down from 12).

    Azora
  • Ice Breaker now increases the damage of Frostlance and Pyrolance by 50% (up from 25%).
  • Ice breaker now only increases the case time of Frostlance and Pyrolance by 0.5 sec (down from 0.6 sec).

