Matt's Project Zombies: Open World update for 4 March 2022

Added Wildlife

Build 8312877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Crabs
  • Added Seaturtles
  • Added Stingrays
  • Added Sharks
  • Added Snakes
  • Added Tortoise
  • much more!

