Patch 0.4.3

Hi everybody,
We have been working on new weapon balancing and gameplay changes all week, we hope this patch fixes a lot of the issues that you have had with the gameplay. Thank you for your patience.
Here are some highlights:
Hit Marker
Targets hit by the player now display a blue hit mark over their HUD icon.
Effective Range Marker
We have added a new Effective Range Marker. This red cross will show up over a target’s HUD icon when the selected weapon is in the optimal range to guarantee the most hits.
Lock Target Marker
Lock targets can now leave the player’s field of view without lock on canceling. In order to help keep track of the lock target’s position we have added a new, yellow, 3D Lock Target Marker to indicate the current lock target’s position. In addition the radar also shows the lock target with a white circle around it.
As always we are still reading the forums, comments and reviews to get a picture of what you would like us to improve, change, or add. We are also starting production on the next campaign mission to deliver some new content to you and Mission Briefings for the existing missions to provide you with better story context. We will have more updates about that in the coming weeks. In the meantime we're looking forward to your feedback and will continue to provide you with regular updates and fixes.
Here are the patch notes:
-
Added HIT indicator to provide better feedback when the player deals damage with projectiles
-
Player weapons no longer have individual lock on ranges
-
Replaced Weapon Range information in Hangar with Effective Range information
-
Target Lock no longer releases when the target leaves the field of view
-
Target Lock now automatically jumps to the next target when the current target is destroyed
-
Added Effective Range Marker to the UI to help find the best engagement distance for each weapon
-
The Radar now also shows the locked on target
-
The Radar now zooms in and out smoothly
-
The Radar now zooms out when the target is far away
-
Added new Lock Target Marker to help find the active Lock Target when it moves behind the player
-
The markers around the player now render when in front of the player
-
Improved player projectile accuracy
-
Rebalanced all weapons for a more consistent gameplay experience
-
Slightly adjusted Warspite's movement to feel more responsive
-
The cross hair now moves to the target while inside the Aim Circle
-
Fixed boost not draining when switching stances while in Travel Mode until quick boosting
-
Fixed shield incrementally increasing when switching stances
-
Fixed Funnels not deploying when cycling stances fast
-
Fixed being able to walk while going to a new room on the Akatsuki Deck
-
Fixed Mission 02 and Mission 03 not showing launch sequence when restarting on the Akatsuki Deck
-
Fixed Mission 03 not resuming when restarting right after take off
-
Enemy and Ally unit amount changes in several Missions
-
Several AI bug fixes
-
Fixed out of range unit marker rotation on Radar
-
Added marker to Warspite on Akatsuki Deck
-
Fixed Battle Frame UI showing up during Mission 01 Crash Site moment under specific circumstances
Changed files in this update