Patch 0.4.3

Hi everybody,

We have been working on new weapon balancing and gameplay changes all week, we hope this patch fixes a lot of the issues that you have had with the gameplay. Thank you for your patience.

Here are some highlights:

Hit Marker

Targets hit by the player now display a blue hit mark over their HUD icon.

Effective Range Marker

We have added a new Effective Range Marker. This red cross will show up over a target’s HUD icon when the selected weapon is in the optimal range to guarantee the most hits.

Lock Target Marker

Lock targets can now leave the player’s field of view without lock on canceling. In order to help keep track of the lock target’s position we have added a new, yellow, 3D Lock Target Marker to indicate the current lock target’s position. In addition the radar also shows the lock target with a white circle around it.

As always we are still reading the forums, comments and reviews to get a picture of what you would like us to improve, change, or add. We are also starting production on the next campaign mission to deliver some new content to you and Mission Briefings for the existing missions to provide you with better story context. We will have more updates about that in the coming weeks. In the meantime we're looking forward to your feedback and will continue to provide you with regular updates and fixes.

Here are the patch notes: