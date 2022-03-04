 Skip to content

Carrier Commander update for 4 March 2022

Animated and Improved Performance of Upgrade Menus

Share · View all patches · Build 8312516 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have integrated animated menus for the Destroyer/Carrier/AA upgrades located at bottom of the screen. There is also an increase in performance with this update to displaying those screens. This method will also soon be integrated with the rest of the menu popups that occur from choosing items in your INVENTORY. The Mac update will come after the PC enhancements are completed.

Changed files in this update

Carrier Commander Content Depot 1829121
  • Loading history…
