I have integrated animated menus for the Destroyer/Carrier/AA upgrades located at bottom of the screen. There is also an increase in performance with this update to displaying those screens. This method will also soon be integrated with the rest of the menu popups that occur from choosing items in your INVENTORY. The Mac update will come after the PC enhancements are completed.
Carrier Commander update for 4 March 2022
Animated and Improved Performance of Upgrade Menus
