Ray-Tracing Optimization Patch V1.1:
Bugfixes:
- Adjusted some door colliders, making opening some doors easier.
- Fixed an issue with some new enemy additions not properly removing themselves on scene change.
- Some remaining keyboard input not recognizing (when a controller is plugged in & in the weapon selection menu).
- Several walls weren't visible within some camera view spectrums.
- Added additional resource balancing (more ammunition and health items, saved games will update).
- Additional sound effects added to Fractal Lava and Fractal Warrior.
Ray-Tracing performance improved (isn't at peak, but runs at a manageable framerate [Tested on a RTX 2070 Super, Highest Settings, 60 fps]).
Changed files in this update