Fleshgait update for 4 March 2022

Ray-Tracing Optimization Patch V1.1

Build 8312467

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ray-Tracing Optimization Patch V1.1:

Bugfixes:

  • Adjusted some door colliders, making opening some doors easier.
  • Fixed an issue with some new enemy additions not properly removing themselves on scene change.
  • Some remaining keyboard input not recognizing (when a controller is plugged in & in the weapon selection menu).
  • Several walls weren't visible within some camera view spectrums.
  • Added additional resource balancing (more ammunition and health items, saved games will update).
  • Additional sound effects added to Fractal Lava and Fractal Warrior.

Ray-Tracing performance improved (isn't at peak, but runs at a manageable framerate [Tested on a RTX 2070 Super, Highest Settings, 60 fps]).

