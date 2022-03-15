 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon update for 15 March 2022

Pinball Panic Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Vibration/Rumble support has been added for gamepads.
  • 1 Brand New Cosmetic as well as pinball table prop have been added to the overworld in celebration of the launch of Pinball Panic.
  • 1 Achievement tied to the hidden cosmetic item.

Accessibility Options:

  • Added the ability to disable screenshake.
  • Added the ability to toggle on/off rumble/vibration features.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the gem finder did not turn on in some levels.

Happy Gaming!

