Pinball Panic Update!

New Content:
- Vibration/Rumble support has been added for gamepads.
- 1 Brand New Cosmetic as well as pinball table prop have been added to the overworld in celebration of the launch of Pinball Panic.
- 1 Achievement tied to the hidden cosmetic item.
Accessibility Options:
- Added the ability to disable screenshake.
- Added the ability to toggle on/off rumble/vibration features.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the gem finder did not turn on in some levels.
Happy Gaming!
Changed files in this update