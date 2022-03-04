 Skip to content

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 4 March 2022

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1392

#5468 - Only show controller selection GUI if controller is detected?

Fix for Horror Poison Bomb FMOD event

added new logs for context menu panel and admin command for popup menu investigation

Arcane Waters Playtest Depot MacOS Depot 1489172
