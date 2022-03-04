HotFix 1.0.5

Changelog:
- Added ‘Lagging?’ to the tutorial. It’s due to low memory space fighting against the Dark-Overlay, which the player can turn OFF to fix it.
- New Feature: You can scroll your inventory and mini-inventory with the arrow keys on the screen.
- New Feature: You can use any chest in your house to pull Cooking ingredients from while cooking (instead of only the refrigerator).
- New Feature: Turnip and Carrot statues now water and pest-control the 24 plants around them.
- Added Sprinklers and vampire products to be sold anywhere.
- Fixed Blood Altar not accepting blood.
- Zombies drop brains and slime instead of brains and gold in the Zombie Manor.
- Fixed Compost Bin not accepting bugs.
- Re-decorated the walls and floors to look prettier.
- You can now shear foxes and skunks on a full moon (with Enchanted Shears).
- Clarified in the crafting with images, all slime and refined quartz are acceptable.
- Controller Settings are now being saved between sessions.
- Removed the Teleport-spell until you complete Missing Toy quest. This was a temporary fix for people being stuck, but it’s going back to normal now as this shouldn’t be an issue anymore.
- New Feature: Added a tutorial for the VendorBox (make sure Tutorial is turned ON via your Settings to see it, then place your mouse over the machine).
- New Feature: Added a ‘button list’ to both the Inventory and Vendor List.
- New Feature: You can buy 10 units at a time from vendors if you are holding down shift.
If you are still having any of these issues after updating your game, then please let me know as soon as you can. Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
