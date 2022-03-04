 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

cyberpunkdreams update for 4 March 2022

Bugfix release

Share · View all patches · Build 8311437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a Background consideration for looking for Mad Mike.

  • There's now a limit on how frequently you can visit the borderland arms depot.

  • Moved the lace shrug from Outerwear to Accessories.

  • Fixed being able to raise your Dressed to impress indefinitely with Refresh your style.

  • Fixed Shaoxing not always being consumed when you drink it.

  • Some other minor bug fixes.

  • More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.