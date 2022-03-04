 Skip to content

The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled update for 4 March 2022

Update notes - Mar 03 2022

(Most) people have 5 fingers... This is the 5th update.

Sleep is for the weak... Play throughout the day and into the night (in-game), with the dynamic time update.

Added:

  • Added day/night cycle
  • Added menu clock; It's a clock... in the menu
  • Added sun
  • Added moon
  • Added dynamic headlights; Turns on/off based on time of day
  • Added dynamic brake lights; Turns on/off when braking
  • Added dynamic house lights
  • Added dynamic gas station lights
  • Added farm

Changed:

  • Changed skybox; Sky for day, sky for night
  • Changed shadow intensity
  • Changed light intensity
  • Changed sun size
  • Changed road shoulder texture
  • Changed dirt road texture
  • Fixed gas station (variant 2) road smoothness
  • Fixed first person camera position
  • Fixed wheel interior not rendering
  • Fixed player shadows
  • Balanced vehicle values
  • Removed some trees
  • Removed some rocks

Note: In the main menu, set the time of day with the clock slider, and freeze time by clicking the background of the clock panel.

