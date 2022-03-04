Update notes - Mar 03 2022

(Most) people have 5 fingers... This is the 5th update.
Sleep is for the weak... Play throughout the day and into the night (in-game), with the dynamic time update.
Added:
- Added day/night cycle
- Added menu clock; It's a clock... in the menu
- Added sun
- Added moon
- Added dynamic headlights; Turns on/off based on time of day
- Added dynamic brake lights; Turns on/off when braking
- Added dynamic house lights
- Added dynamic gas station lights
- Added farm
Changed:
- Changed skybox; Sky for day, sky for night
- Changed shadow intensity
- Changed light intensity
- Changed sun size
- Changed road shoulder texture
- Changed dirt road texture
- Fixed gas station (variant 2) road smoothness
- Fixed first person camera position
- Fixed wheel interior not rendering
- Fixed player shadows
- Balanced vehicle values
- Removed some trees
- Removed some rocks
Note: In the main menu, set the time of day with the clock slider, and freeze time by clicking the background of the clock panel.
