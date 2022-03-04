 Skip to content

Starship EVO update for 4 March 2022

[New build - DEFAULT] 22w09b: License to Hotfix

Build 8311257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another day, another hotfixes build.

Changes:

  • #4586 #4563 Box delete now takes 2 frame between each delete to combat lag. It means that large deletion will take some time to complete.
  • Codex Entity Property: New Collision off toggle for station generation.

Hotfixes:

  • #4608 #4597 #4595 Shipyard not working when blueprint loaded during game.
  • #4601 Targeting Widget does not hide with F2
  • #4594 Flashlight positioning a bit off.
  • #4583 Brick preview can be too strong.
  • #4573 Hull bricks normal map issue.
  • #4585 Targeting sub-system issue when no system is present on target.
  • #4609 Turret manually controlled when flying a ship does not follow mouse movement.
  • #4558 Cannot request landing on a terrain entity.

Thanks for playing!

