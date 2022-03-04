Patch 5 - Prefabs, Hole Cutter, Minis, Grid settings!

Patch 5 is out featuring Community Prefab Sharing, FX, Grid Settings and plenty more features, tweaks and fixes!
Major New Features:
- Prefab creation and sharing You can browse, upload and download prefabs from the workshop in-game!
- All props can now be tinted any colour you want.
- 60 Mini-characters of different eras.
- Custom placable light.
- New Visual FX with easier locator.
- Hexagon and other grid adjustments.
- Cutout Cube allows yout to hide sections of the map.
- Help Window now shows hotkeys for each game state.
- Prop positional data now displayed and editable.
- Custom Flatmap Image with Grid
Tweaks:
- Locator scaling now base on camera distance.
- Buttons now have on mouse over.
- Objects like walls now fit the grid scale.
- Undo and redo applied per locator move.
- Reflections removed on water shader to greatly increase performance.
- Potato mode FX.
- Tab system loading.
Fixed:
- On off anmations actually set.
- Animation states saved correctly.
Changed files in this update