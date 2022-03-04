 Skip to content

The RPG Engine update for 4 March 2022

Patch 5 - Prefabs, Hole Cutter, Minis, Grid settings!

Patch 5 is out featuring Community Prefab Sharing, FX, Grid Settings and plenty more features, tweaks and fixes!

Major New Features:

  • Prefab creation and sharing You can browse, upload and download prefabs from the workshop in-game!
  • All props can now be tinted any colour you want.
  • 60 Mini-characters of different eras.
  • Custom placable light.
  • New Visual FX with easier locator.
  • Hexagon and other grid adjustments.
  • Cutout Cube allows yout to hide sections of the map.
  • Help Window now shows hotkeys for each game state.
  • Prop positional data now displayed and editable.
  • Custom Flatmap Image with Grid

Tweaks:

  • Locator scaling now base on camera distance.
  • Buttons now have on mouse over.
  • Objects like walls now fit the grid scale.
  • Undo and redo applied per locator move.
  • Reflections removed on water shader to greatly increase performance.
  • Potato mode FX.
  • Tab system loading.

Fixed:

  • On off anmations actually set.
  • Animation states saved correctly.

