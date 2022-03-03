Version 2.601 (XInput Fix)

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=Starward_Rogue:Post-1.5_Release_Notes#Version_2.601_.28XInput_Fix.29
This one fixes a memory leak that was part of XInput.
