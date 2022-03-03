Update 1.2.1

Added:
- Steam stats of top players
Bug fixes:
- The "Shield Regenerator" module no longer works in a nebula
- The red frame on the modules was not updated after adding armor with the "Titanium Plating" module
- Fixed a bug due to which Hive modules visually divided into 2 parts with a die on the right side became "not independent" and did not fight in the absence of other "independent" cards on the table
- The "Meteorites" threat in stasis no longer deals damage when destroyed
Other changes:
- Dee-6 will now pay attention after the battle if there were more observers than other dice
- Reduced the brightness of the words "victory" and "defeat"
- Pilot ships now have random colors instead of orange
- Reduced the delay between finding a pilot and appearance of his/her ship in the background
Changed files in this update