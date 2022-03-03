 Skip to content

Dee-6: Dice Defenders update for 3 March 2022

Update 1.2.1

Update 1.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Added:

  • Steam stats of top players

    Bug fixes:
  • The "Shield Regenerator" module no longer works in a nebula
  • The red frame on the modules was not updated after adding armor with the "Titanium Plating" module
  • Fixed a bug due to which Hive modules visually divided into 2 parts with a die on the right side became "not independent" and did not fight in the absence of other "independent" cards on the table
  • The "Meteorites" threat in stasis no longer deals damage when destroyed

    Other changes:
  • Dee-6 will now pay attention after the battle if there were more observers than other dice
  • Reduced the brightness of the words "victory" and "defeat"
  • Pilot ships now have random colors instead of orange
  • Reduced the delay between finding a pilot and appearance of his/her ship in the background

