Memoirs of a Battle Brothel update for 3 March 2022

Version 0.27 now live

Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Version 0.27 should now be available for download. As a reminder, this will be the last monthly content update before we go into endgame development and finish the game! You can still reach me on discord or the steam forums.

Looking forward to finishing this journey.

Changelog:

  • Penultimate quest for The Old Watch

  • Penultimate quest for the Iron Cartel

  • Added a map to the overworld section

  • New armor and armor mods available for purchase at Pike's Library

  • Various guild bloodpit bugs fixed

  • Various typos fixed

