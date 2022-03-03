Achievement Fix
This fix is retro active. For instance; if you've already jumped 100 cars for the Dare Devil achievement you will activate the achievement when you jump one more.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Achievement Fix
This fix is retro active. For instance; if you've already jumped 100 cars for the Dare Devil achievement you will activate the achievement when you jump one more.
Changed files in this update