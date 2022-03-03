 Skip to content

Cyber Cult City update for 3 March 2022

Achievement Fix

Build 8310502

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This fix is retro active. For instance; if you've already jumped 100 cars for the Dare Devil achievement you will activate the achievement when you jump one more.

