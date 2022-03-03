 Skip to content

Future Love Space Machine update for 3 March 2022

Tiny Update 1.059.041

Build 8310482

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update to fix a couple of things...

Fixed: Penis can now be textured and colored properly for all skin bases.

Fixed: Exit game button can now be properly clicked on Character Selection screen.

Changed files in this update

Future Love Space Machine Content Depot 946111
  • Loading history…
