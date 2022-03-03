Tiny Update 1.059.041

Just a small update to fix a couple of things...
Fixed: Penis can now be textured and colored properly for all skin bases.
Fixed: Exit game button can now be properly clicked on Character Selection screen.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Just a small update to fix a couple of things...
Fixed: Penis can now be textured and colored properly for all skin bases.
Fixed: Exit game button can now be properly clicked on Character Selection screen.
Changed files in this update