Stolen Realm update for 3 March 2022

Hotfix 15.7: Black Screen Entering Battle Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pushing out a fix for some possible causes for players to experience a black screen upon entering battle.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed various networking issues that could cause a black screen upon entering battle.

