Untrusted update for 3 March 2022

Untrusted - v1.145 - Changelog

New Features

  • Added Italian translation

Server Side Changes

  • Fixed a bug where Denial of Service could prevent keyloggers and keyloggers honeypot being planted under certain conditions
  • Fixed a bug where "Sting" would not gain the extra charge from arresting a sociopath under certain conditions
  • Minor S4 ongoing changes

Client Side Changes

  • Minor tutorial fixes
  • Removed Russian translation

Known Issues

  • Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave Untrusted as "running" on steam

