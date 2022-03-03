Untrusted - v1.145 - Changelog

New Features
- Added Italian translation
Server Side Changes
- Fixed a bug where Denial of Service could prevent keyloggers and keyloggers honeypot being planted under certain conditions
- Fixed a bug where "Sting" would not gain the extra charge from arresting a sociopath under certain conditions
- Minor S4 ongoing changes
Client Side Changes
- Minor tutorial fixes
- Removed Russian translation
Known Issues
- Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave Untrusted as "running" on steam
