 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tear of Time: Lost memory update for 3 March 2022

Faster flashlight charging v1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8310238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In order not to tire the players too much waiting for the flashlight to charge, we decided to speed up this process.

Changed files in this update

Tear of Time: Lost memory Content Depot 1802921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.