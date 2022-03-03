 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The WILDS update for 3 March 2022

The Raven enters The WILDS....

Share · View all patches · Build 8310132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • NEW ANIMAL: The Raven is now available on the animal roster
  • NEW FEATURE: Sleeping added at dens (passes in game time)
  • CONTROL CHANGE: Sprinting is now a toggleable action (quick press to trot)
  • IMPROVED: Camera movement / control smoothing and responsiveness
  • IMPROVED: Interaction system reworked
  • IMPROVED: Edible foods now properly respawn
  • IMPROVED: Various other bug fixes / changes / improvements

Changed files in this update

The WILDS Depot Depot 1028592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.