- NEW ANIMAL: The Raven is now available on the animal roster
- NEW FEATURE: Sleeping added at dens (passes in game time)
- CONTROL CHANGE: Sprinting is now a toggleable action (quick press to trot)
- IMPROVED: Camera movement / control smoothing and responsiveness
- IMPROVED: Interaction system reworked
- IMPROVED: Edible foods now properly respawn
- IMPROVED: Various other bug fixes / changes / improvements
The WILDS update for 3 March 2022
The Raven enters The WILDS....
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update