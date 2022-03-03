 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pets at Work update for 3 March 2022

Update 3

Share · View all patches · Build 8310030 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes and changes

  • Changed the color of the scenery background to the standard purple of the game floor, to prevent the scenery background from appearing when the dog does the headbutt.

  • Added translation to all the objects in the game that had no translation

  • Improved all translations in the game

  • Refined the design where the player was hitting his head where he shouldn't have, affecting various levels

  • Modified the design of the left side of level 4

  • Improved difficulty on levels 5, 11, 14, 15 and 16

  • Modified the bottom block of level 22, where the trampoline could be raised with the fan, which caused the character to get stuck inside the scenery, to avoid this condition, I put a floor block before the fan, so it's no longer possible to take the trampoline to the fan

  • Modified the first part of level 30, to avoid the box falling into a place where it shouldn't fall, the challenge remains the same.

We are working hard to resolve the issues leaving a more enjoyable experience.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

Changed files in this update

Pets at Work Content Depot 1787761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.