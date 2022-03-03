Fixes and changes
Changed the color of the scenery background to the standard purple of the game floor, to prevent the scenery background from appearing when the dog does the headbutt.
Added translation to all the objects in the game that had no translation
Improved all translations in the game
Refined the design where the player was hitting his head where he shouldn't have, affecting various levels
Modified the design of the left side of level 4
Improved difficulty on levels 5, 11, 14, 15 and 16
Modified the bottom block of level 22, where the trampoline could be raised with the fan, which caused the character to get stuck inside the scenery, to avoid this condition, I put a floor block before the fan, so it's no longer possible to take the trampoline to the fan
Modified the first part of level 30, to avoid the box falling into a place where it shouldn't fall, the challenge remains the same.
We are working hard to resolve the issues leaving a more enjoyable experience.
Changed files in this update