Horde Of Plenty update for 3 March 2022

2022.3.3.0 Patch Notes

Build 8309975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added: Re-add undocumented keyboard based virtual sticks via WASD and arrow keys.

Changed: Make refresh rate selection automatic.

Changed: Migrate from Unity 2018 to Unity 2021.

Changed: Re-bake all lighting for Unity 2021 compatibility.

Changed: Update UI for Unity 2021 compatibility.

Fixed: Leaderboards need to display additional Unicode symbols.

Fixed: Adaptive details aren't tuned for all refresh rates.

Fixed: Rare "NaN" shader issue causes screen to slowly fill with white pixels.

