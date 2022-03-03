Added: Re-add undocumented keyboard based virtual sticks via WASD and arrow keys.
Changed: Make refresh rate selection automatic.
Changed: Migrate from Unity 2018 to Unity 2021.
Changed: Re-bake all lighting for Unity 2021 compatibility.
Changed: Update UI for Unity 2021 compatibility.
Fixed: Leaderboards need to display additional Unicode symbols.
Fixed: Adaptive details aren't tuned for all refresh rates.
Fixed: Rare "NaN" shader issue causes screen to slowly fill with white pixels.
Horde Of Plenty update for 3 March 2022
2022.3.3.0 Patch Notes
