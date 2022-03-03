 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tear of Time: Lost memory update for 3 March 2022

Saving button settings fix v1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8309736 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the settings of the buttons in the corresponding options were not saved after restarting the game.

Changed files in this update

Tear of Time: Lost memory Content Depot 1802921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.