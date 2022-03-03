Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.03.03.0

NEW:
- Added procedural feet stabilization to minimize sliding
TWEAK:
- Further tweaks of collision and physics simulation system
- Further tweaks on weapon inertia
- Swords audio tweaks
FIX:
- In case of a double hit, a victory animation can now be interrupted by a hit animation, and not only by death animation. If the character survives, the "wounded victory" animation will play
- Fixed bug when sometimes characters wouldn't play victory animation if they get hit after the victory starts
- Fixed bug when characters would sometimes not turn on root motion back on after being grabbed
- Gedeon: fixed bug where followup attacks in a combo string often did not detect impacts
Changed files in this update