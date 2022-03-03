 Skip to content

Hellish Quart update for 3 March 2022

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.03.03.0

Build 8309660

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW:

  • Added procedural feet stabilization to minimize sliding

TWEAK:

  • Further tweaks of collision and physics simulation system
  • Further tweaks on weapon inertia
  • Swords audio tweaks

FIX:

  • In case of a double hit, a victory animation can now be interrupted by a hit animation, and not only by death animation. If the character survives, the "wounded victory" animation will play
  • Fixed bug when sometimes characters wouldn't play victory animation if they get hit after the victory starts
  • Fixed bug when characters would sometimes not turn on root motion back on after being grabbed
  • Gedeon: fixed bug where followup attacks in a combo string often did not detect impacts

