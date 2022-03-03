- World and UI SFX have separate volume settings.
- Limit vehicles forward placement in non-Sandbox mode (slightly improved from 0.104a).
- No more BONUS OBJECTIVE display when there's not one.
- Show the center of mass with a smaller dot also aligned to the center-line (helps with mirror mode)
- Fixed a couple issues with build mode (spawning too fast killing the rendering, and moving too fast separating the vehicle).
- Added more checks to hopefully prevent sound effect issues from breaking the game.
- Fixed power pivot collision issue (wasn't colliding with itself but should have been).
- Game no longer runs when it loses focus.
Instruments of Destruction update for 3 March 2022
Version 0.105 (March 3rd, 2022)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update