Instruments of Destruction update for 3 March 2022

Version 0.105 (March 3rd, 2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 8309467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • World and UI SFX have separate volume settings.
  • Limit vehicles forward placement in non-Sandbox mode (slightly improved from 0.104a).
  • No more BONUS OBJECTIVE display when there's not one.
  • Show the center of mass with a smaller dot also aligned to the center-line (helps with mirror mode)
  • Fixed a couple issues with build mode (spawning too fast killing the rendering, and moving too fast separating the vehicle).
  • Added more checks to hopefully prevent sound effect issues from breaking the game.
  • Fixed power pivot collision issue (wasn't colliding with itself but should have been).
  • Game no longer runs when it loses focus.

