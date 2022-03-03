 Skip to content

Land of Zympaia The New Light update for 3 March 2022

New changes in patch 2022.03

  • 57 New ITEMs
  • 1 New vehicle
  • Arial expansion incl. 2 New caves
  • There are now mushrooms, crystals, honey or sand to mine/harvest
  • Sickness system you can now get sick
  • 1 New Monster
  • New building elements like a cooking station, smelter, mill or workbench are now available
  • New NPCs
  • The character can now swim at certain zones
  • The resources stone, iron and the bushes now have an icon above them so you can see that they can be mined.
