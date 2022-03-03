- 57 New ITEMs
- 1 New vehicle
- Arial expansion incl. 2 New caves
- There are now mushrooms, crystals, honey or sand to mine/harvest
- Sickness system you can now get sick
- 1 New Monster
- New building elements like a cooking station, smelter, mill or workbench are now available
- New NPCs
- The character can now swim at certain zones
- The resources stone, iron and the bushes now have an icon above them so you can see that they can be mined.
Land of Zympaia The New Light update for 3 March 2022
New changes in patch 2022.03
Patchnotes via Steam Community