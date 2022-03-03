 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Nurose update for 3 March 2022

0.3.0 The Staffs and Totems Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8309146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Added totem staff.
  • Added staff HUD indicators.
  • Added copy/paste loadout from clipboard functionality. So, builds can be more easily shared.
  • Added staff type selection menu.
  • Added staff stats.
  • Added staff reordering functionality.
  • Added shot canceling.
  • Added spawn child glyph.
  • Added shooter glyph.
  • Added a console command for disabling freeze detection for certain players who experience faulty freeze detection.
  • Added an out of mana indicator in the mana bar.
  • Added visual indicator of mana available to the self target staff.
  • Added weapons changing with scrollbar functionality.

Changes

  • Remade the whole staff shooting system.
  • Reduced mana cost of movement glyphs.
  • Rebalanced drag/speed of spellshots. Spamming force glyphs no longer create super* fast spellshots.
  • Reworked loadout validation logic and rendering.
  • Rebalanced weapon stats.
  • Fire wizards are now immune to fire damage (except for the round ending fire ground).
  • Self target staff glyphs are now limited by their mana cost and can't use up all the wizard’s mana.
  • Transfer tethers now absorb all mana on collision.
  • Changes the loadout file saving logic to execute in a background thread so that the game does not freeze/crash.
  • Changed loadout file structure. Added automatic migration for pre 0.3.0 loadouts files.

Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where mana cost was not showing up in the glyph help window.
  • Fixed spellshots fire damage over time. Previously the effect was rendered without actually doing any damage to spellshots.
  • Fixed the distance calculation of the nearby glyphs. It now takes account of entity size.
  • Fixed tether type not resetting when using the tether disconnect glyph.
  • Fixed the issue where harden tether got priority over transfer tether independent of order.
  • Fixed the issue where dying in matchmaking, takes you out of matchmaking.
  • Fixed issue that caused changes made to the loadout while in queue to not be saved.
  • And a bunch of other small fixes.

Changed files in this update

Nurose Windows x64 Content Depot 1482641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.