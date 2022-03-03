0.3.0 The Staffs and Totems Update

Added
- Added totem staff.
- Added staff HUD indicators.
- Added copy/paste loadout from clipboard functionality. So, builds can be more easily shared.
- Added staff type selection menu.
- Added staff stats.
- Added staff reordering functionality.
- Added shot canceling.
- Added spawn child glyph.
- Added shooter glyph.
- Added a console command for disabling freeze detection for certain players who experience faulty freeze detection.
- Added an out of mana indicator in the mana bar.
- Added visual indicator of mana available to the self target staff.
- Added weapons changing with scrollbar functionality.
Changes
- Remade the whole staff shooting system.
- Reduced mana cost of movement glyphs.
- Rebalanced drag/speed of spellshots. Spamming force glyphs no longer create super* fast spellshots.
- Reworked loadout validation logic and rendering.
- Rebalanced weapon stats.
- Fire wizards are now immune to fire damage (except for the round ending fire ground).
- Self target staff glyphs are now limited by their mana cost and can't use up all the wizard’s mana.
- Transfer tethers now absorb all mana on collision.
- Changes the loadout file saving logic to execute in a background thread so that the game does not freeze/crash.
- Changed loadout file structure. Added automatic migration for pre 0.3.0 loadouts files.
Fixes
- Fixed the issue where mana cost was not showing up in the glyph help window.
- Fixed spellshots fire damage over time. Previously the effect was rendered without actually doing any damage to spellshots.
- Fixed the distance calculation of the nearby glyphs. It now takes account of entity size.
- Fixed tether type not resetting when using the tether disconnect glyph.
- Fixed the issue where harden tether got priority over transfer tether independent of order.
- Fixed the issue where dying in matchmaking, takes you out of matchmaking.
- Fixed issue that caused changes made to the loadout while in queue to not be saved.
- And a bunch of other small fixes.
