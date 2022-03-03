Update #04

Hello everyone!
Here's some news for Lost Alone Ep.2 - Daddy.
Your Gameplay is essential for fixing bugs and inserting news.
- 2 new paintings have been added to the Trophy Room.
- A new Easter Egg has been added.
- Minor bugs fixed.
- Fixed missing translations.
- Eliminated the bucket in the middle of the cellar room.
- Fixed a bug that made it impossible to escape from the butcher with the Horse Statue.
- Fixed a bug that didn't cause texts to be scanned.
- Fixed some minor graphics errors.
- Fixed some shadow errors.
- Fixed incorrect square icons.
- Fixed minor typos in the texts.
Have fun,
Daniele
