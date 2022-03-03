 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lost Alone Ep.2 - Paparino update for 3 March 2022

Update #04

Share · View all patches · Build 8309102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Here's some news for Lost Alone Ep.2 - Daddy.

Your Gameplay is essential for fixing bugs and inserting news.

  • 2 new paintings have been added to the Trophy Room.
  • A new Easter Egg has been added.

  • Minor bugs fixed.
  • Fixed missing translations.
  • Eliminated the bucket in the middle of the cellar room.
  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible to escape from the butcher with the Horse Statue.
  • Fixed a bug that didn't cause texts to be scanned.
  • Fixed some minor graphics errors.
  • Fixed some shadow errors.
  • Fixed incorrect square icons.
  • Fixed minor typos in the texts.

Have fun,

Daniele

Changed files in this update

Lost Alone Ep.2 - Paparino Content Depot 1851681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.