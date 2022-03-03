-Eliminated all narrator comments about the lights being on except for the living room light at the first location. After the player has earned enough reputation by completing a few hunts this dialogue will cease.
If you have a save file already, upon finalizing your next investigation your reputation status will recompile and trigger the light dialogue to cease.
This was a reoccurring criticism from our community, so I wanted to ensure it was resolved promptly. Thank you for your feedback!
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 3 March 2022
Patch 0.1.011
Changed files in this update