Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 3 March 2022

Patch 0.1.011

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Eliminated all narrator comments about the lights being on except for the living room light at the first location. After the player has earned enough reputation by completing a few hunts this dialogue will cease.

If you have a save file already, upon finalizing your next investigation your reputation status will recompile and trigger the light dialogue to cease.

This was a reoccurring criticism from our community, so I wanted to ensure it was resolved promptly. Thank you for your feedback!

