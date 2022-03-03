New Update Available: The Astronomy Update

We’re so excited to announce the release of Genesis Noir: The Astronomy Update for free!
This update offers new content, expanding the universe with three extra levels.
Jump back into the jazzy cosmic universe where you can reveal the constellations of Golden Boy, No Man and Miss Mass, visit the historical site of Stonehenge and also jump into the future. Whether you’re a new space cadet or an old fan of this noir thriller, you’ll have plenty to enjoy in this latest update.
Changed files in this update