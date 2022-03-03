 Skip to content

Kingdom Rush Vengeance update for 3 March 2022

NEW UPDATE: THE RISE OF THE DRAGON

A new update is here!

The Dark Lord faces a new challenge: a powerful ancient creature will try to dethrone him. Help him out on this new update: The rise of the Dragon.

New stages! New enemies! New hero and tower, and lots of fun!

