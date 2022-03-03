The Tenants - Patch 0.8c

General
- Added visualization of the auction table for Steve to make starting bidding more intuitive.
- Added the ability to attach your save file when using the in-game feedback report tool.
- Added some missing translations.
- Fixed an issue with players being unable to exit failed auctions.
- Fixed a glitch with the proximity bonus lines in the UI.
- Fixed collider issues with some of the furniture.
Jobs
- Reworked First Impressions to be more consistent with the rest of the reworked categories, taking into account tags and proximity bonuses instead of prestige only.
- Added more items provided by the client.
- Fixed an issue with missing Firewood items in the Barracks Elite Contract. Implemented a recovery fix for already affected save files.
- Fixed room detection issues in the Brewery job.
- Fixed Botanic Garden job clients wanting wall mounted items for their preferred items.
- Fixed Garden Work tenant request to require Garden Plants instead of Big Plants.
Balance
- Reduced the amount of Landlord Points rewarded for solving issues with Uncle Steve and for completing Elite Contracts.
