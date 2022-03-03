 Skip to content

The Tenants update for 3 March 2022

The Tenants - Patch 0.8c

Patch 0.8c

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • Added visualization of the auction table for Steve to make starting bidding more intuitive.
  • Added the ability to attach your save file when using the in-game feedback report tool.
  • Added some missing translations.
  • Fixed an issue with players being unable to exit failed auctions.
  • Fixed a glitch with the proximity bonus lines in the UI.
  • Fixed collider issues with some of the furniture.
Jobs
  • Reworked First Impressions to be more consistent with the rest of the reworked categories, taking into account tags and proximity bonuses instead of prestige only.
  • Added more items provided by the client.
  • Fixed an issue with missing Firewood items in the Barracks Elite Contract. Implemented a recovery fix for already affected save files.
  • Fixed room detection issues in the Brewery job.
  • Fixed Botanic Garden job clients wanting wall mounted items for their preferred items.
  • Fixed Garden Work tenant request to require Garden Plants instead of Big Plants.
Balance
  • Reduced the amount of Landlord Points rewarded for solving issues with Uncle Steve and for completing Elite Contracts.

