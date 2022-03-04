 Skip to content

Ghost on the Shore update for 4 March 2022

Update notes for 4th of March

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in the vision scene at the Black Bell tavern
  • Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in the vision scene at Scruff's Cabin
  • Fixed a typo on the grave of Beatrice
  • Fixed multiple collision issues in Big Rogue
  • Several aesthetic fixes

