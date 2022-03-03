Massive Animation Overhaul - Update v1.23

Early Access Build Update v1.23 - Animation Overhaul Update
-
Revised all XP Level animations for clean physics genital penetration
-
Added new Entropy Bumper Intro Animation and 18+ warning
-
Changed all character position icons in sex scene
-
Lowered XP requirements of all rooms and unlockable items and increased credit purchase price to better reflect natural progression of player
Early Access Build Update v1.22.1 - Feature Update
-
Fixed XP bug for Level reaching over 25
-
Added new hairstyle for Escort
-
Increased Boob bounce and Ass Jiggle in all scenes
-
Added mouse inspect rotate option in customize scene
-
Added XP mutliple to XP position reward to reduce grind, added player Level multiple to orgasm payouts and position changes
-
Updated all Level 5, Level 10 and Level 15 animations for better genital penetration
-
Added Male hand collision for jerk off physics
-
Changed XP increase sound to less annoying sound while grinding
Early Access Build Update v1.21 - Anal Animation Update
-
updated PretzelDip and Flatiron animations. Added Flatiron Anal unlocked at Level 5
-
Fixed female vagina texture to update with skin tone
-
Fixed male pubic texture shade error
-
Fixed missing textures for male skin customize
-
Improved female vagina and ass collision and updated CowGirl animation for correct penetration
-
Fixed Female pubic hair not appearing correctly in Sex Scene.
-
Lowered XP requirements for Levels 10+.
Early Access Build Update v1.20 - Blowjob Animation Update
-
Improved female mouth collision for mouth penetration and added (2) new advanced Blow Job animations set at Level 5 for puppeteering.
-
Reduced Strip Club buy requirements from Level 15 to 3 and dropped price from $50,000 to $35,000
-
Improved button detection in sex scene
-
Added ES2 game Logo to loading menu
Patch Early Access Build Update v1.18 - Bouncing Boobs Update
-
Full Breast and Ass dynamics are now in nude scenes, girls have much more realistic bounce, check out the strip club!!
-
+10 XP Level Requirements have been significantly lowered to reduce excessive grind that some early players were experiencing
-
The clothing toggle in the shower scene and cam show scene has been fixed. Also hair penetrations has been greatly improved and we will continue to refine hair dynamics as development continues.
-
We adjusted UI scale to fit variable resolutions which should make the UI much easier to see
