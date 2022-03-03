Kainga Patch 0.4.21

Just making some minor changes to ensure all games are winnable and trying to fix an issue where people would fight in front of trade tables.
Thanks again for the community support, I'm excited for some of the new things I've also been working on that I'll keep a secret for now :)
Here's the full patch notes:
Version 0.4.21
Additions
- Tried to make a time of peace while dealing with trades and demands
- Player demands are now removed when successful
- Trades are completed after 4 rounds of trading
- Added crustaceans to the Edges
Bugfixes
- Lotus farms will create new soil when destroyed
- Hopefully fixed an issue where quests were marked as completed even when they weren’t
- Selecting a quest that’s already in progress won’t wipe the progress
- Towns with huts will no longer demand wood planks
- Fixed an issue with picking up dye pots
- You won’t be blamed for other Thinkers dying
- Fixed an issue where not enough menhirs would spawn in the terraces
- Snail Call festival can no longer be interrupted
- Thinking distance is reduced to stop Thinkers moving away from inspiration on cliffs
- Reduced the chance of trade tables being up in the air
- Fixed some text misspellings (tell me if you find some!)
- Arenas can now be hosted again if they fail to begin due to low population
Changed files in this update