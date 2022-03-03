 Skip to content

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 3 March 2022

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1389

Share · View all patches · Build 8308416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

imported badges and interactable object assets

bade asset update

moved pirate badges to diff folder

setup interactable vfx and updated directory of prefabs

interactable objects now has spawns hit vfx and dust particles

updated pvp open world badge sprites

updated reward item spawning scale and assignment

added null handling for guild info being fetched for guilds that have been deleted

fixed interaction bug causing server side errors

fixed pvp shop panel null reference

