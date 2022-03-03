Patch 1.2.5 - Including 6 Precious Palaces Maps!

Patch 1.2.5 has arrived, featuring 6 new player-created maps added to the Official map pool, our new Portal 2 item, and a handful of magnificent additions to Creative Mode (including two new switch variations). Read on! :luaq:

Precious Palaces Maps

The Djinn's twin brother is finally satisfied. The world met his cries with countless palaces to pick from. Without rest, the Djinn's twin brother scooped up the keys to his 6 favourite palaces and ran off into the sunset without delay...

Following the result of the community vote, we spent a few weeks deciding on the maps we felt fit best into the wonderful world of Witch It. Today, we reveal the 6 winning maps that you can play right now in any Hide & Seek, Mobification, or Hunt a Hag server!

All entrants, winners or not, will receive the bonus "Pyramid Hat" reward shortly!

The Pyramid Hat has also been added to the Mystic Sands item pool within the very rare rarity.

In addition, all entrants who have not won during community voting or the main prize will receive 3 additional Crystallized Moonlight! Thank you to all our entrants for their incredible efforts. :rollingbarrel:

Each winner is now considered a Grand Architect, and will each be granted a Witch It Steam key, 10x Crystallized Moonlight, their name added to the description of the new "Precious Palaces Winners Trophy" Creative Mode structure, and the Pyramid Hat bonus reward. Check out the winners below, in no particular order:

Created by ShadZ

"Thousands of years ago, the Temple of Aetes was once a magnificent and resplendent temple in the middle of the desert. The temple was surrounded by plentiful water and fertile land, which they owe to the magic of Aetes and crystals. However, this magic disappeared from time to time. Increasingly frequent sandstorms destroyed the temple in all possible parts. After a while, the temple sank into the ground and disappeared. Only a small oasis remains. A Rumor says that the spirit of Aetes still lurks within the halls of the temple."

Created by Candybober

"Filled with palms and water, the magical Oasis Temple was discovered by our great Lord. Our Lord is interested in the witches' magic crystals; he believes they can be harnessed to control the world! We wish to steal as many crystals as we can from the temple to repurpose it in our own technology. However, the witches are upset and have returned to the temple to enact their revenge. Catch these pesky witches, and we will reward you with countless riches beyond your imagination!"

Created by Farbenkeks & David / Cubey

_At the end of the endless desert where the golden horizon turns red, the Vermilion Valley streches to the darkness of forgotten shadows. Legend has it that somewhere in the valley lies a powerful source of magic. In no other place did the Djinn build a palace to meet many guests and to pass the time with games.

The reputation of the wonderful new palace finally reached his brother who could not hide his envy: "No one will ever have a more beautiful palace than me!" he shouted and sent out his army.

Festivities in the Vermilion Valley go on as usual when suddenly at sunrise ominous riders appear on the horizon. Pale and frightened the Djinn whispers, "We must try to wake the dragons."_

Created by Reekyu

"A magical palace with many stories told! Deep in the Amara desert resides the Palace of Heka, a residence so expansive that even the Djinn is envious... Nimble Hunters and Witches alike can vault across the various walkways and rooftops to reach different rooms within the layered structure of the building. For those wanting a quicker option, various jump-pads can be utilised to swiftly reach the inner regions of the palace from the outer passages and vice versa."

Created by algiac

"The ancient Citadel of the Sun Keeper lies secluded in an unknown location in the middle of the desert. It was built by a mighty Djinn who assigned the construction to a grand architect of his time with an unspeakable name. The magnificent palace is faced towards east, so during sunset the sunlight suffuses the splendid throne hall and shines through the whole building. Underneath the throne hall you will find a cozy lounge with armchairs, pillows and carpets, but the ground floor also holds the grave chambers of the Djinn's ancestors. His unbelievable wealth is undoubted as the whole palace is ornated with shining blue crystals, although the origin of them remains a mystery. Some say they contain incredible magic powers and thus ensured the authority of the Djinn."

Created by Gelato, Assisted by Emote

"Word spread far and wide across the land of the djinn's new palace. Many people had come to visit it and see for themselves. It was both lavish and ornate. Everyone that saw it showered the djinn with compliments. The djinn's brother, however, was not to be outdone. Hearing of his brother's success, he was overwhelmed with jealousy, and decided to do something about it. "The witches in the Morgaryll Forest might be willing to help me, if I pay them handsomely with moonlight shards.", he said to himself. And so he traveled by land and sea to the great and distant Morgaryll Forest to seek the aid of its witches. Trespassers had better have good reason to seek them out or be prepared to face dire consequences." [Full Story Here]

Honourable Mentions

The talent levels showcased during Precious Palaces were next level! Judging was extremely tough and we struggled to settle on our final 6. That being said, here's a few of our favourites that weren't showcased during community voting. Please check them out! :purplewitchhat:

Sanctum by Reekyu

Ruined Palace by Candybober

Djinn Delta by Reekyu

Sessoya's Palace by Obscura

Desert Paradise by hgbf

Don't forget to check out all Precious Palaces Entries here!

PotatOS Projectile (Portal 2)

Your favourite omnipotent potato companion has arrived... PotatOS is now instantly available for all owners of Portal 2 on Steam! To obtain it, open Witch It and play at least one round on any Official server. :potatothrow:🧡

Switch Variations + Single-Use Switches

For those wanting to spice up their mapping skills, we've added two new switch variations! The pressure pad and lever switches function the same to the original stone switch - however, toggling the "Break After Use" option will cause them to stop functioning after being activated once. We can't wait to see what wacky contraptions and mechanics you create with this new option!

Find the new switches by accessing the 'utilities' tab in the Creative Mode menu.

Filtering Switchable Props

As our assortment of switches grows bigger, we felt it was only right to add a handy new filter for all switchable props. Open up the menu while in Creative Mode and press the checkbox to the right of the search bar to show only props with features that can be toggled on/off!

Full Patch Notes

Added: Precious Palaces Winners Maps

Palace of Heka by Reekyu

Lost Temple by ShadZ

Vermillion Valley by Farbenkeks & Cubey

Kasbah le Ribat by Gelato & Emote >:D

Citadel of the Sunkeeper by algiac

Oasis Temple by Candybober

Added: PotatOS as a gift for every player who owns Portal 2.

Added: Option to filter for switchable Props/Structures in Creative Mode.

Added: 2 new switch types: the visibly turning lever switch and the pressure plate switch which is blocked while its button is held down and reactivates upon its release.

Added: Option to create single use switches in Creative Mode.

Added: Swedish localisation.

↻ Changed: All player names are now visible in Creative Mode.

↻ Changed: Players no longer change into a Witch after taking a photo in Creative Mode.

↻ Changed: Sorted utilities selection in Creative Mode.

↻ Changed: Switches now make a sound upon activation.

↻ Changed: Smaller player icons in selection menu.

↻ Changed: When witches win, they will now laugh at the end of the round.

✓ Fixed: Flickering prop lights.

✓ Fixed: Creative Mode group select sometimes stopping to transform whole group.

✓ Fixed: Creating switch loops that trigger each other is no longer possible.

✓ Fixed: Multi select in Creative Mode no longer overrides other players’ selections.

✓ Fixed: The utility lights placed in old custom maps are turned back on.

✓ Fixed: Creative Mode 3, 4, 5 key inputs now also work with numpad keys.

✓ Fixed: Players in Creative Mode multiplayer sometimes being in edit mode despite displaying default mode.

✓ Fixed: Wardrobe portal glitches on ‘Twisted House’ .

✓ Fixed: Various broken spots on ‘Northern Whispers’ and ‘Wardwell Wintry’.

✓ Fixed: Disappearing library ladder on ‘Grunewald at Night’.

✓ Fixed: Possessable hidden candles on ‘Amara’s Fountain’.

✓ Fixed: Getting hit by a Clingy Luaq skill will now cancel the Power Ball skill.