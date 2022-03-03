 Skip to content

DeadOS update for 3 March 2022

Version 0.8.5 is now live!

Hi everyone!

This week I have done a lot of AI changes starting off with Civilian Self Defence!

Civilian Self Defence is now in the simulations. When civilians are trapped and unable to escape they will now attempt to lash out at the zombies. I've set the default chance of this succeeding to 10% but you can change this option however you wish!

Other AI changes:

Civilians who are unalerted will become alerted when they discover a dead body instead of ignoring it.

Cops & Military will now pick up ammo if they encounter it while running away from a zombie but are not in melee distance.

I've also made some changes to the default simulation settings:

Changed default city size from 6 to 8.

Changed default military squad size from 20 to 10.

I hope you enjoy the latest update!

