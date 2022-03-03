 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

[Neolithic]To the End update for 3 March 2022

Update, Version 20220303

Share · View all patches · Build 8308201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English

#########Content##############

More dialogue options for Kristin after the Containment Breach quest is finished.

One of them shall provide a summary of the events that happened in Site Demeter so far.

A new cutscene appeared in the game's folder. It's not added into the game yet. (Warning: nudity / sexual content.)

简体中文

#########Content##############

在收容突破任务完成后，克莉斯汀有了更多的对话选项。

其中一个选项包含了对于之前发现的在德米特站点的线索总结。

一个新的过场动画加入到了游戏文件夹内。目前还没有加入到游戏中。（警告：包含裸露和情色画面。）

Something else:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2771600706

Meanwhile, Shanghai just got hit by another small COVID-19 outbreak.

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.