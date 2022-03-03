Update, Version 20220303

English
#########Content##############
More dialogue options for Kristin after the Containment Breach quest is finished.
One of them shall provide a summary of the events that happened in Site Demeter so far.
A new cutscene appeared in the game's folder. It's not added into the game yet. (Warning: nudity / sexual content.)
简体中文
#########Content##############
在收容突破任务完成后，克莉斯汀有了更多的对话选项。
其中一个选项包含了对于之前发现的在德米特站点的线索总结。
一个新的过场动画加入到了游戏文件夹内。目前还没有加入到游戏中。（警告：包含裸露和情色画面。）
Something else:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2771600706
Meanwhile, Shanghai just got hit by another small COVID-19 outbreak.
Changed files in this update