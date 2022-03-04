 Skip to content

Sniper Strike : Special Ops update for 4 March 2022

Update Notes for March 4th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention, Soldier! Awesome new content incoming!

Brand new campaign missions and weapons!

● New Campaign Zone - DAM!

● 7 X New Campaign Weapons!

Note: Some features will be enabled a few days after release via a data update

