 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dead Profit update for 3 March 2022

Release Day!

Share · View all patches · Build 8308141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm proud to share my first official Project, its a game about managing your workshop. Harvest Materials, forge Items and item them for selling. There are Artifacts to craft as well to give your workshop stat boosts and indefinitely grow your production.

because of early access its at a reduced price of only £1 pick it up now and join as the game grows!

Changed files in this update

Dead Profit Content Depot 1908461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.