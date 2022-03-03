I'm proud to share my first official Project, its a game about managing your workshop. Harvest Materials, forge Items and item them for selling. There are Artifacts to craft as well to give your workshop stat boosts and indefinitely grow your production.
because of early access its at a reduced price of only £1 pick it up now and join as the game grows!
Dead Profit update for 3 March 2022
Release Day!
I'm proud to share my first official Project, its a game about managing your workshop. Harvest Materials, forge Items and item them for selling. There are Artifacts to craft as well to give your workshop stat boosts and indefinitely grow your production.
Changed files in this update