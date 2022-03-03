Update 1.2.0 (part two)

Here’s the second part of patch notes for the update 1.2.0. See the first part here:
Classes & Mechanics
- Added an ability to dismiss repurpose effect from an undead creature under your command and kill it permanently;
- Added an error message for attempting to cast mind-affecting spells on the undead;
- Added name and description for the Dismiss Repurpose ability;
- Added Skeleton Upgrade Selection for Lich on 10th mythic rank. Characters that already got the 10th mythic rank need to be retrained to get the feature;
- Additional spell damage from Aspect of Brimorak didn't work - fixed;
- After retraining a monk, you kept the wisdom bonus to AC for the new class - fixed;
- Aivu the dragon had Weapon Focus (Dagger) - fixed, but only if you haven't met Aivu yet;
- Aivu used to eat so many cookies that she could eventually become even more powerful than the Commander, which looked quite strange (it is the Commander who gives her powers, after all). We had to fix it: now her caster level cannot get more than 20, and also the damage of her breath weapon and her damage reduction were decreased a little bit. To not get her upset, we gave Aivu the ability to wear cool shiny bardings instead;
- Angelfire Apostle and Feyspeaker couldn't merge the spellbook with the Angel - fixed;
- Angelfire Apostle didn't get 10 level spells when merging spellbook with Angel - fixed;
- Angelfire Apostle had the Cleansing Flames feature on level 5 instead of level 9 - fixed;
- Animal Companion feature Destructive Wrecker had no description - fixed;
- Animal companion gained from Impossible Domain - Animal was leveling up incorrectly - fixed;
- Arcane Bloodrage spell Protection from Arrows didn't have a description - fixed;
- Ascendant Element mythic ability description has been clarified;
- Believe in yourself spell incorrectly used mythic levels for scaling instead of CL - fixed;
- Break Enchantment spell didn't remove petrification from characters - fixed;
- Breath of Life casting took a full round, which was incorrect - fixed;
- A Cavalier could Challenge their own horse. We asked them to treat their animal companion better, and they won't do it again;
- Cruoromancer's animate dead spell on level 3 couldn't be placed into their favorite school slots - fixed;
- Cruoromancer's Commanding Infusion ability didn't work correctly - fixed;
- Darrazand used Greater Dispel Magic on himself when you first met him during Drezen siege - fixed;
- Demon Lord Aspect mythic ability description has been updated;
- Demonic Rage mythic ability description has been clarified;
- Dispel Magic — Target used to make more than one dispel check - fixed;
- Doom to Servitude won't work on the undead anymore;
- Dragonkind II transformed the character into a red dragon, even if the character has a gold dragon bloodline - fixed;
- Ember used to put Evil Eye on her friends - fixed;
- Enduring Spells and Greater Enduring Spells worked with the spells cast from scrolls and items - fixed (they will only work with spells you memorized now);
- Enduring Spells worked on abilities - fixed;
- Fast Healing buff didn't have a description - fixed;
- Fixed description of Demonic Aspect;
- Fixed Domain Zealot and other sources of metamagic;
- Fixed the detection of hidden enemies with Trickster's Perception 2 rank;
- Fixed the issue when resurrection didn't apply negative levels on Core difficulty and higher;
- Fixed the issue with incorrect calculations for saving throws in dialogues, cut-scenes and interactions;
- Fixed the issue with the incorrect number of attacks from Skald's Inspired Rage;
- Fixed the Mounted Combat feat (mobility check didn't happen when the mount was hit);
- Fixed the texts for some feats of the Gold Dragon;
- For Arcane Rider with the Enduring Blade ability, the animal companion didn't get the weapon enchantment - fixed;
- For certain group formations, some characters could not move after Athletics check - fixed;
- Freezing Cold didn't increase the Winter Witch's caster level by 1 at 6th - fixed;
- Frightful Presence ability description has been added;
- Gold Dragon could select racial feats that they were not supposed to have - fixed, but will require retraining if you took those feats already;
- Gold Dragon mythic path improvements: Perfect Body, Perfect Mind, Perfect Soul features now add a bigger bonus to the attribute with maximum value;
- Greater Arcane Bloodrage spell Displacement didn't have a description - fixed;
- Greater Arcane Bloodrage spell Haste didn't have a description - fixed;
- Greater arcane bloodrage was giving haste or displacement effect for a single round - fixed;
- Havoc dragon's breath weapon description has been updated;
- Heavenly Host wasn't giving the Sword of Heaven effect to the whole party - fixed;
- Hellfire Ray dealt more unholy damage than it was supposed to - fixed;
- Hellknight Signifer with Order of the Gate didn't reduce the arcane spell failure chance - fixed;
- Hellknights could use domain abilities, but couldn't pick mythic ability Domain Zealot - fixed;
- Heroes Never Surrender and Joy of Life didn't restore restore spells correctly - fixed;
- Hunt Caller got Call of the Wild — Beast Shape III on level 17 instead of 18, and Beast Shape don't work - fixed;
- Improved the description of Angel's Sword of Heaven;
- Improved the description of Azata Supersonic Speed feat;
- Improved the description of Demonic Rage;
- It was impossible to select Crossblooded Sorcerer's spellbook for Hellknight Signifer - fixed;
- It was impossible to talk to a companion after their retraining - fixed;
- Lich's Skeletal Fighter could select bardings and advanced weapon training in Bonus Combat Feat - fixed;
- Marvelous Endurance fast healing had incorrect calculation - fixed;
- Mongrel's Blessing had incorrect DC - fixed;
- Mutasafen has been weakened on difficulty levels below Normal;
- Mutation Warrior now has the right number of charges for Spontaneous Healing discovery;
- Mythic Carnivorous Crystal had an unlootable belt and 12 Mythic Levels instead of 6 Mythic Levels - fixed;
- Negative Energy Fervor — Self didn't have a description - fixed;
- Nightshade Nightcrawler summoned by Lich didn't do anything - fixed;
- Now Demon gains the first Demon Lord Aspect at the 9th mythic rank, and the second aspect at the 10th mythical rank. If the character has already reached 9th mythic rank, you'll need to retrain them in order to get the new feature;
- On a successful save from a Telekinetic Strike, the target used to take half the damage, which was incorrect - fixed;
- Oracle curses didn't give features from the previous levels when you got a curse after multiclassing - fixed;
- Persuasion 3 rank for Mythic Trickster didn't work correctly - fixed;
- Powerful Charge ability, gained from mythic demon's Kalavakus or Schir forms, didn't have a description - fixed;
- Remove Fear used to give immunity to fear - now it no longer does;
- Reworked Aeon's Enforcing Gaze feature. Now you have more options to choose from and make builds;
- Reworked Aivu's Frightful Presence ability;
- Shaman's Evil Eye didn't have VFX that Witch's Evil Eye had - fixed;
- Shaman's Life Spirit Channel Positive Energy didn't have a description - fixed;
- Some disease effects from the enemies didn't work correctly with the effects that were supposed to protect from them (such as Aura of Health, for example) - fixed;
- Song of Courageous Defender wasn't giving DR 5/- to a chosen companion and was giving 5 to energy resistance instead - fixed;
- Spirited Charge don't work correctly - fixed;
- Summon Skill says summon "Vilderavn" instead of Wild Hunt - fixed;
- Swarm Clone mythic ability description has been updated;
- Sword of Heaven mythic ability description has been clarified;
- The Command Undead ability of the Lich had a too low DC - fixed;
- The Death of Elements — Consuming Elements ability of the Lich had a wrong usage counter - fixed;
- The description of Ascendant Element has been Improved;
- The description of Dazed condition was incorrect in some situations - fixed;
- The descriptions of Aeon's mythic abilities have been updated;
- The majority of drow used to be neutral - fixed, now they are as evil as they should be;
- The Piranha Strike feat, when used with a kineticist's Kinetic Blade didn’t increase the blade's damage - fixed;
- The Sage Sorcerer archetype didn't list the benefits of the Arcane Bloodline, and didn't have any bloodline info in the character panel - fixed;
- Trickster Lore Religion rank 2 didn't offer two domains as stated, abilities from the domain didn't have correct progression - fixed;
- Trickster's Athletics 3 Rank now works correctly after increasing your level;
- Trickster's Mobility 3 Rank now works correctly;
- True Arcane Bloodrage spells didn't have descriptions - fixed;
- Using scrolls with the spells you already have in your spellbook doesn't require a Use Magic Device check anymore;
- Vital Strike damage didn't count as precision damage - fixed;
- Wandering Spirit ability didn't have a description - fixed;
- Warpriest's Sacred Armor abilities didn't have descriptions - fixed;
- We changed how Swarm Clone mechanics works: now you can have a clone since 8 mythic rank, and max count of clones at 10 mythic rank has been increased to 5;
- While in Schir's form, the ability Powerful Charge of Mythic Demon didn't have a description - fixed;
- Witch's Animal Servant hex could have been used on animals - fixed;
- Zippy Magic worked with abilities - fixed.
Turn-based mode
- A portrait has been added for Deep Shadow Demon.
Items
- Belt of Bloodlust applied morale bonus for the incorrect duration - fixed;
- Boots of Freest Rein didn't apply bonus speed - fixed;
- Clasp of Death belt is now a robe;
- Fencer's Gift wrongly applied bonus damage to both weapons when dual wielding - fixed;
- Feral Raider didn't work correctly - fixed:
- Fixed an issue when Menace of Death immediately applied unable to attack condition along with Haste;
- Flowing Half-Plate didn't apply the stated bonuses - fixed;
- Master Fencer's Sword applied incorrect bonus on damage rolls - fixed;
- Robe of Virtue didn't apply the stated bonus to AC against evil enemies - fixed;
- Rushlight didn't have the stated "radiant" enchantment - fixed;
- Savage Unity didn't work correctly - fixed;
- Sickle of Wicked Rites granted stackable bonuses if used against ally - fixed, old bonuses removed.
- Staff of Order didn't apply the Axiomatic quality properly - fixed;
- The description of Angel's Heart had a typo - fixed;
- Twisted Temptation didn't work correctly - fixed;
- Weapons and belts used to scale incorrectly if equipped when your character was changing size - fixed.
UI
- Abilities, gained from items, displayed as gained from level up - fixed;
- An expanded tooltip could not be closed using the X button - fixed;
- Crane Style in summary had a different icon than in selection phase - fixed;
- Fixed the issue with the "Show headgear" option in the inventory not affecting headbands;
- Fixed the layout for the duration of buffs in character screen;
- Fixed the size of a tick swarm;
- Improved the display of Areelu Vorlesh abilities in the inspect window during the battle with her;
- Improved the visual of Enchantment and Necromancy cones;
- In vendor UI the names of some items and the price overlapped - fixed;
- In vendor UI the number or items looked different in different slot types - fixed;
- Now when you sell items, 1 click moves the whole stack to the selling zone. Double click no longer opens a window to select the number of items. Meanwhile, drag and drop or a click with Shift will open the window to select the number of items. Selecting items from vendor's inventory works in a similar way, except a single click selects only 1 item, not the whole stack;
- Splitting items in the loot window worked incorrectly - fixed;
- The state of "Rest for the recommended period" checkbox is now saved between rests;
- When an equipment slot was locked, the corresponding items weren't marked as unfit for this character - fixed;
- When hovering over an interactive area on the map, no text appeared - fixed;
- When you remove the scroll from the crafting window, the needed components won't be showing anymore.
Audio
- Added more voiced party banters (romance, birthday, and some of the rest);
- Added music and Arueshalae's singing to the scene at Dimalchio's mansion;
- Added sound effects for General's Good Hope ability;
- Added sounds to the broken computer;
- Audio mix for units and spells in tactical combat got a bit better;
- Buttons didn't have sounds in the tutorial - fixed;
- Hover and click sounds have been added to the tactical combat mode;
- Improved the sounds of the mythic cutscenes in chapter 5, during the battle for Drezen;
- Regill's speech was too quiet sometimes - we made him speak a bit more loudly;
- Replaced a wrong voice file in one of Queen Galfrey's romance events;
- Some army units had wrong voice banks - fixed;
- Sometimes people in the Blackwing Library kept screaming even after being rescued - fixed;
- The guy from crevice in Leper's Smile didn't stop crying after being saved sometimes - fixed;
- The item split window didn't have sounds - fixed.
Misс
- A dialogue with the Harem of Ardent Dreams guardian could end up with a spontaneous teleportation - fixed;
- After depleting all the charges in a rod, it was possible to use it once more - fixed;
- After loading a save near the camp or teleporting to it on the global map, the party still gained corruption while resting - fixed;
- AoE effects after battles with Darrazand and Baphomet will be dispelled now;
- Arueshalae finally learnt how to properly ride a triceratops (we are so proud of her!);
- Blood wasn't displayed on animal companions in inventory - fixed;
- Changed the visual of Mythic Aeon;
- Combat log will now update when a character is taking damage or restores health while on global map;
- Dismemberment animations no longer break scripts;
- During the beta, companions could get Azata or Aeon powers - fixed;
- Fixed a freezing of Regnard's attack scene on the skeleton king;
- Fixed companions disappearing from the roster in some rare cases;
- Fixed incorrect appearance of dragon Halaseliax;
- Fixed some visual bugs with the rapier weapon;
- Fixed the dark tent issue on macOS;
- Fixed the effects of falling down for some enemies;
- Fixed the game freezing on macOS if there are issues with settings file;
- Fixed the issue when Tiefling's tail fell through the floor;
- Fixed the issue which prevented the Masterful Dispel achievement from unlocking;
- Fixed the issues with Aeon's visuals;
- Fixed the missing character model in character creation;
- Fixed the mounting animation, when both horses and riders were under the effect of Legendary Proportions;
- Fixed the position of Fortune's Temper on the characters;
- Fixed the position of longsword on characters;
- Fixed the rider's animation when riding Aivu;
- Fixed various non-critical errors during the loading of the game:
- Gnome eyebrows had issues with coloring - fixed;
- Improved camera position in the dialogue with Deskari;
- Improved the speed of scrolling of the group members, both with the button and the mouse wheel;
- It was impossible to unlock the Truly Important Deed achievement in case of skipping the cutscene in the mansion - fixed;
- Potions on Greybor's belt were too large for him - fixed;
- Saving was slower during beta - now it's back to its regular speed;
- Some mounted animation works correctly now when the rider needs to move their arms;
- Sometimes wings and tails were visible on invisible monsters - fixed;
- Summoned creatures now save correctly;
- The camera takes the correct position after loading the game;
- Updated loading screen hints;
- We added a notification that a special item is needed, if you can't interface with the teleports on the map of Alushinyrra (that is if you don't have a coin for the portals);
- We removed the corpses of summoned creatures;
- When making a mercenary with an animal companion, the animal didn't appear in warcamp or the capital - fixed;
- When skipping cutscenes with shaking camera, the shaking could persist sometimes - fixed;
- When trying to use Swarm Clone while the size of the Swarm is less than 1, the player could get a warning "condition hasn't been met :;," - the description has been improved;
- Angel's halo is now visible in the mythic path selection window;
- Fixed the wings of mythic commanders.
