Mar. 3, 2022 Update

Spring Season Starts
-
Period: Mar. 3 - Jun. 9
-
Spring Mission has been updated.
-
Spring Daily Mission has been added.
- Period: Mar. 3 - Mar. 17
- Play Supply Raid to win the rewards
※ Supply Raid mode is available during Spring Season at COLLECTION and OUTSKIRT maps.
-
7 Day Attendance Updated.
- Period: Mar. 3 - Mar. 17
-
Spring throwing weapon event with FANCY FLOWER series
- Period: Mar. 3 - Mar. 31
-
Spring Sales
- Period: Mar. 3 - Mar. 31
- Spring Special Package
Components: Spring Weapon Random Box x3, Special Female Character Box x1, Gold Key x2, 1,100 BS Coin
- Double the drop rate for permanent items for Spring Weapon Random Box
Components: M870MCS RICH FLOWERS, AEK973 RICH FLOWERS, ARX-160 GL FANCY FLOWER, MDR GL FANCY FLOWER, SIZ556XI RUS FANCY FLOWER, M4 CUSTOM RICH FLOWERS, MK14 MOD1 FANCY FLOWER, HNK121 FANCY FLOWER, AXMC FANCY FLOWER, MP5K FANCY FLOWER, AK12 CHERRY, G36 GL CHERRY ART, SR-47 CHERRY ART, MDR GL CHERRY ART, S15 GL CHERRY ART, SCAR-H CHERRY ART, DSR-1 CHERRY ART, BLAZER R93 CHERRY ART, DESERT EAGLE 50AE CHERRY ART, KARAMBIT CHERRY ART, CYCLONE KNIFE CHERRY ART, KRISS VECTOR SPRING BLOSSOM. AK47 SPRING BLOSSOM, M4A1 GL SPRING BLOSSOM, M40A5 PLUM BLOSSOM
NEW ITEM
-
FLAME REAPER YELLOW series arrive.
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/8e2c8fce670c8e1dcbeeeae59c22d0c1150e1e72.png) SS2V5 GL FLAME REAPER YELLOW ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/dfbc3f753f1012b0f5e476c2708258fd02da771e.png) P90 FLAME REAPER YELLOW ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/161b0a2e2b656845e4d7694db374963f53b498ae.png) G17L DF FLAME REAPER YELLOW ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/8ea89aea2eec8ce8da85901ef28aad3dc1ce6a35.png) KUKRI FLAME REAPER YELLOW ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/01298519c92b743a0d82d97dfb9be5988333595e.png)```
-
New Costume for Jessica
- Leopard Costume
- Brown Bear Costume
- The costume is available with Tuning, which is only for a permanent character.
- After the Tuning option of the costume is unlocked, costume can be switched on/off at Tuning popup.
- Leopard Costume
Item Numbering
- Permanent items will be numbered according to the order received from inbox to inventory.
- The weapons from FLAME REAPER YELLOW series items have been applied.
- The characters have been applied by the unlocked costume from the Leopard/Brown Bear Costume
MISCELLANEOUS
- Cream Cake has been removed.
- BLOOD WINTER series items have been removed.
- MILKY WAY series random box has been removed.
- EMPEROR series random box has been added to Random Box Shop
- Old Box S2 & Golden Box components have been updated: MILKY WAY series items have been replaced to EMPEROR series items / M4A1 JERA has been replaced to BOWIE KNIFE WEAVER
- Winter-theme has been removed from COLLECTION, OUTSKIRT, and AI Defense REVOLUTION maps.
- Purchase limits of Extension kits have been reset.
- Items rotation has been updated at Exchange.
Changed files in this update