- Fixed an issue where animals could get stuck in their feeding trays
- Fixed an issue where characters would refuse to get a new job after losing their old job
- Fixed an issue where characters could end up stuck in the air after digging away the block they were standing on
- Fixed a rare issue where the game would incorrectly assume an item was still alive, treating a new item as the old item
- Added a few new maps, including a flat map called Flatlands
A Game of Humans update for 3 March 2022
Minipatch 0.4.8.29a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update