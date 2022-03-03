 Skip to content

A Game of Humans update for 3 March 2022

Minipatch 0.4.8.29a

Share · View all patches · Build 8307707 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where animals could get stuck in their feeding trays
  • Fixed an issue where characters would refuse to get a new job after losing their old job
  • Fixed an issue where characters could end up stuck in the air after digging away the block they were standing on
  • Fixed a rare issue where the game would incorrectly assume an item was still alive, treating a new item as the old item
  • Added a few new maps, including a flat map called Flatlands

